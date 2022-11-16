Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘We were born in a situation of hellish urgency': How the Russian Feminist Anti-War Resistance Movement works

By Daria Dergacheva
This grassroots, spontaneous movement has become the largest network in Russia for anti-war propaganda and assistance to refugees deported and persecuted by the authorities.


