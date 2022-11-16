Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LIVE on November 24: Disinformation and censorship in Russia

By Advox
Share this article
Join us on YouTube live on November 24 for a discussion exploring the convergence of Russia’s rapidly strengthening censorship infrastructure, and its use of disinformation both internally and externally.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump announces he'll run for president again as Murdoch turns on him – and it could be politically expensive for both
~ Vietnam: Drop Charges Against Dissident on Facebook
~ How superblocks can free up and improve CBD space for the people of Melbourne – a step-by-step guide
~ Missile hits Poland, killing two: is this the trigger for a wider European war?
~ The unfulfilled American dream stalks Mike Davis’s dystopian Los Angeles in his masterful City of Quartz
~ Word from The Hill: Albanese-Xi meeting is the first step on long march
~ Pumping loud music is putting more than 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss
~ A new cyber taskforce will supposedly 'hack the hackers' behind the Medibank breach. It could put a target on Australia's back
~ How the news media – long in thrall to Trump – can cover his new run for president responsibly
~ Could Poland demand NATO act in event of Russian attack? An expert explains Article 4 and 5 commitments following missile blast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter