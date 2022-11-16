Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the news media – long in thrall to Trump – can cover his new run for president responsibly

By Thomas E. Patterson, Bradlee Professor of Government and the Press, Harvard Kennedy School
Share this article
There is a lot about Donald Trump that makes him attractive to the public, and alluring to the media. A scholar of political journalism has some suggestions about how to cover him.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vietnam: Drop Charges Against Dissident on Facebook
~ How superblocks can free up and improve CBD space for the people of Melbourne – a step-by-step guide
~ Missile hits Poland, killing two: is this the trigger for a wider European war?
~ The unfulfilled American dream stalks Mike Davis’s dystopian Los Angeles in his masterful City of Quartz
~ Word from The Hill: Albanese-Xi meeting is the first step on long march
~ Pumping loud music is putting more than 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss
~ A new cyber taskforce will supposedly 'hack the hackers' behind the Medibank breach. It could put a target on Australia's back
~ Could Poland demand NATO act in event of Russian attack? An expert explains Article 4 and 5 commitments following missile blast
~ Rain makes coal heavy, slippery and harder to dig up. So what does La Niña mean for this already disrupted industry?
~ How a study which began just after the end of the second world war is discovering clues to Alzheimer’s – Uncharted Brain podcast part 1
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter