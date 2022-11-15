Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a study which began just after the end of the second world war is discovering clues to Alzheimer’s – Uncharted Brain podcast part 1

By Paul Keaveny, Investigations Editor, Insights, The Conversation
Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Share this article
Scientists have been doing an array of regular health checks on the same group of people since they were born in 1946 – the world’s longest running cohort study. Now the brains of some of its participants are revealing new insights into the risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.

We find out more in the first episode of Uncharted Brain: Decoding Dementia, a new podcast series available via The Anthill.