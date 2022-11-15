How a study which began just after the end of the second world war is discovering clues to Alzheimer’s – Uncharted Brain podcast part 1
By Paul Keaveny, Investigations Editor, Insights, The Conversation
Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Scientists have been doing an array of regular health checks on the same group of people since they were born in 1946 – the world’s longest running cohort study. Now the brains of some of its participants are revealing new insights into the risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.
We find out more in the first episode of Uncharted Brain: Decoding Dementia, a new podcast series available via The Anthill.
