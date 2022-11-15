Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urban planning is now on the front line of the climate crisis. This is what it means for our cities and towns

By Barbara Norman, Emeritus Professor of Urban & Regional Planning, University of Canberra
COP27 wraps up with Solutions Day, focusing on sustainable cities and transport, green buildings and resilient infrastructure. Climate-related disasters show the urgency of urban planning responses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
