Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jailed Belarusian Rights Defender Faces Ill-Treatment

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Nasta Lojka, 2022. © 2022 Private On Monday, a court in Minsk, Belarus, sentenced human rights defender Nasta Lojka to 15 days’ detention on bogus charges of “petty hooliganism”. This is fourth time in three months authorities have locked her up for a 15-day period. Nasta has worked for years to protect foreigners and stateless persons in Belarus, as well as on Belarus’s repressive “anti-extremist” legislation. Her imprisonment is part of government efforts to annihilate any vestige of human rights work in the country. Prior to the recent arrests, authorities had interrogated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukrainian and Russian POWs tortured and ill-treated: OHCHR
~ When landscapes come alive: 'New weird' stories speculate about the eerie natural world in a climate crisis
~ How Canada's new credit card surcharge will affect consumers and businesses
~ Impersonation and parody: Shitposters satirically mock Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover
~ We know better, so why aren't we doing better in supporting the health of children and youth in care?
~ My work investigating the links between viruses and Alzheimer’s disease was dismissed for years – but now the evidence is building
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli military cannot keep killing Palestinians like Shireen Abu Akleh with impunity
~ Iran: Thousands held for peacefully protesting must be released
~ Sport-induced traumatic brain injury: families reveal the 'hell' of living with the condition
~ Earbuds: can they be used as hearing aids?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter