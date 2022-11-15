Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainian and Russian POWs tortured and ill-treated: OHCHR

Share this article
Prisoners of war on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine have told UN human rights investigators that they have been subjected to torture and ill-treatment while held captive. ]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jailed Belarusian Rights Defender Faces Ill-Treatment
~ When landscapes come alive: 'New weird' stories speculate about the eerie natural world in a climate crisis
~ How Canada's new credit card surcharge will affect consumers and businesses
~ Impersonation and parody: Shitposters satirically mock Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover
~ We know better, so why aren't we doing better in supporting the health of children and youth in care?
~ My work investigating the links between viruses and Alzheimer’s disease was dismissed for years – but now the evidence is building
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli military cannot keep killing Palestinians like Shireen Abu Akleh with impunity
~ Iran: Thousands held for peacefully protesting must be released
~ Sport-induced traumatic brain injury: families reveal the 'hell' of living with the condition
~ Earbuds: can they be used as hearing aids?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter