Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We know better, so why aren't we doing better in supporting the health of children and youth in care?

By Kristyn Anderson, Clinical Social Worker and Registered Marriage and Family Therapist, PhD candidate (health), Dalhousie University
Alyson Holland, Assistant professor, Departments of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, Dalhousie University
Jacquie Gahagan, Full Professor and Associate Vice-President, Research, Mount Saint Vincent University
Steven Smith, Professor of Psychology, Saint Mary’s University
Tania Wong, Community Pediatrician within Division of Community Pediatrics/Adjunct assistant professor, Department of Pediatrics, Dalhousie University
Tonya Grant, Provincial Clinical Lead for Trauma Informed Care, IWK/NSH Child/Youth MHA, Sessional Instructor, Dalhousie School of Social Work, PhD Student in Health, Dalhousie University
Children and youth in care are more likely to have experienced trauma that can affect future health. A comprehensive, trauma-informed health strategy for these children and youth is long overdue.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
