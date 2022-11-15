Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Israeli military cannot keep killing Palestinians like Shireen Abu Akleh with impunity

By Amnesty International
Commenting on the US Department of Justice’s decision to open an FBI investigation into the fatal shooting on of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022, Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said:  “Shireen Abu Akleh was an icon of journalism who spent decades telling the stories […] The post Israel/OPT: Israeli military cannot keep killing Palestinians like Shireen Abu Akleh with impunity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
