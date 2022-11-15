Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

100 years after insulin was first used, why isn’t NZ funding the latest life-changing diabetes technology?

By Ben Wheeler, Associate Professor of Paediatric Endocrinology, University of Otago
Cherie Stayner, Research Manager, Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre; Science Communicator, Healthier Lives–He Oranga Hauora National Science Challenge, University of Otago
Jim Mann, Professor of Medicine and Director, Healthier Lives–He Oranga Hauora National Science Challenge and Co-Director, Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre, University of Otago
On the centenary of insulin’s first use, doctors, researchers and people with diabetes are asking why New Zealand lags other countries in funding the latest devices to monitor blood sugar.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
