Human Rights Observatory

What can we expect from this latest COVID wave? And how long is it likely to last?

By James Wood, Associate Professor, epidemiological modelling of infectious diseases, UNSW Sydney
Australia is now mid-way into its fourth wave of COVID in the Omicron era, driven by a rich soup of Omicron descendants. Unlike previous waves, where a single new variant of SARS-CoV-2 variant such as BA.2 or BA.5 was responsible, we have had an explosion of new variants such as XBB.1, BQ.1.1 and BR.2.1.



© The Conversation -
