Countless reports show water is undrinkable in many Indigenous communities. Why has nothing changed?
By Bradley J. Moggridge, Associate Professor in Indigenous Water Science, University of Canberra
Cara D. Beal, Associate Professor/ Principal Research Fellow, Griffith University
Nina Lansbury, Senior Lecturer, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
A new report finds tap water in more than 500 remote Indigenous communities isn’t regularly tested. But here’s why this isn’t news to us.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 15, 2022