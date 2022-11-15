Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Countless reports show water is undrinkable in many Indigenous communities. Why has nothing changed?

By Bradley J. Moggridge, Associate Professor in Indigenous Water Science, University of Canberra
Cara D. Beal, Associate Professor/ Principal Research Fellow, Griffith University
Nina Lansbury, Senior Lecturer, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Share this article
A new report finds tap water in more than 500 remote Indigenous communities isn’t regularly tested. But here’s why this isn’t news to us.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Thousands held for peacefully protesting must be released
~ Sport-induced traumatic brain injury: families reveal the 'hell' of living with the condition
~ Earbuds: can they be used as hearing aids?
~ Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem
~ Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
~ How Canada plans to break records with its new refugee targets
~ COP27: how King Charles has demonstrated his commitment to the environment from afar
~ Africa has vast gas reserves – here’s how to stop them adding to climate change
~ Regulations can burden small businesses but our research shows they can also help them grow
~ Stirling prize: why Cambridge's Magdalene library was named the UK's best new building
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter