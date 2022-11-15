Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rare Meeting of Egyptian, International Rights Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2021.  © 2021 Yves Herman/Pool via AP (Sharm El-Sheikh) – Human Rights Watch joined representatives of 11 other independent Egyptian, regional, and international human rights organizations to meet in person in Cairo on November 12, 2022, for a roundtable hosted by the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF). The following is a joint statement from Human Rights Watch and participating groups: On 12 November,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
