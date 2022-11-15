Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US midterm elections deserve Africa’s attention – but not for reasons of foreign policy

By John J Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
Africans normally pay little attention to American elections when the presidency is not at stake. But the midterm polls – such as the 8 November 2022 one – deserve Africa’s attention.

During midterms, US voters elect 435 members of the House of Representatives for a two-year term and one-third of the senators, the 100-member upper house, who serve for six years. The two houses are collectively known as the US…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global climate finance leaves out cities: fixing it is critical to battling climate change
~ What Greek myth tells us about modern witchcraft
~ 80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard
~ Influx of students from India drives US college enrollment up, but the number of students from China is down
~ American exceptionalism at the World Cup: Why many soccer fans in the US will be cheering on another team (probably Mexico)
~ Ants – with their wise farming practices and efficient navigation techniques – could inspire solutions for some human problems
~ Hey, new parents – go ahead and 'spoil' that baby!
~ Guns on the ballot: How mixed midterm results will affect firearm policy
~ Woman King is set in Benin but filmed in South Africa - in the process it erases real people's struggles
~ Nigeria has too many prison inmates awaiting trial. Technology could achieve swifter justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter