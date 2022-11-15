Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese-Xi meeting won't resolve Australia's grievances overnight. But it is a real step forward

By James Laurenceson, Director and Professor, Australia-China Relations Institute (ACRI), University of Technology Sydney
Canberra and Beijing’s assessments of their interests remain far from aligned. But as Albanese himself said, simply ‘having the meeting is a successful outcome’.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
