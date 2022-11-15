What is the G20 summit in Bali? Who’s there? And what are the top 3 topics on the agenda?
By Ahmad Nurhasim, Editor Kesehatan + Sains, The Conversation
Robby Irfany Maqoma, Editor Lingkungan
Anggi M. Lubis, Editor Bisnis + Ekonomi
Nurul Fitri Ramadhani, Editor Politik + Masyarakat, The Conversation Indonesia
With “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” as its theme, the 2022 summit has global health, digital transformation, and a sustainable energy transition high on the agenda.
