Remembering Moshe Ha Elion, Sephardic Jewish author and Holocaust survivor from Thessaloniki

By Filip Stojanovski
Moshe Ha Elion was born in 1925 in Thessaloniki; he survived the Holocaust, and is well known for his Ladino publications and songs commemorating the plight of victims of Nazi death camps.


