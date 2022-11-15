You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let's talk overpopulation – and why low income countries aren't the issue
By Matthew Selinske, Postdoctoral research associate conservation science, RMIT University
Leejiah Dorward, Postdoctoral research associate, Bangor University
Paul Barnes, Visiting researcher, UCL
Stephanie Brittain, Conservation scientist, University of Oxford
For many environmentalists, overpopulation is a real concern. But the planet will benefit more from tackling overconsumption by rich countries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 15, 2022