Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: Amnesty International urges new government to adopt 10-point human rights plan

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Six months after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office, his government has yet to make good on its promises to guarantee justice and security for the people of Somalia. Amnesty International is today presenting the Somali government with a 10-point plan, outlining the steps it must take to improve the human rights situation in the […] The post Somalia: Amnesty International urges new government to adopt 10-point human rights plan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let's talk overpopulation – and why low income countries aren't the issue
~ Cannon-Brookes shakes up AGL: what now for Australia's biggest carbon emitter
~ Super funds should use their substantial holdings for public good
~ G20 summit in Bali: what is it? who's there? and what are the top 3 topics on the agenda?
~ Calls for interpreters build after NYC marathon winner Evans Chebet gets poor Kiswahili translation
~ Social Audits No Cure for Retail Supply Chain Labor Abuse
~ EU: Press Central Asian Countries Over Rights Violations
~ To start cutting gas and electricity prices, here's what the government looks likely to deliver by Christmas
~ Raves, repairs, and renewal: how young Ukrainians are bringing joy to the rebuilding effort
~ New Zealand scored C+ for physical activity in children and teens – what’s driving this and what can be done?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter