Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social Audits No Cure for Retail Supply Chain Labor Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Bangladeshi worker at a garment factory on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, on November 2, 2022. © 2022 Habibur Rahman/Abaca/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) (Brussels) – Social audits and certifications of suppliers are not enough to prevent and remedy labor rights abuses in global supply chains, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 28-page report, “‘Obsessed with Audit Tools, Missing the Goal’: Why Social Audits Can’t Fix Labor Rights Abuses in Global Supply Chains,” highlights the problems with social audits and certifications for suppliers, including…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let's talk overpopulation – and why low income countries aren't the issue
~ Cannon-Brookes shakes up AGL: what now for Australia's biggest carbon emitter
~ Super funds should use their substantial holdings for public good
~ G20 summit in Bali: what is it? who's there? and what are the top 3 topics on the agenda?
~ Calls for interpreters build after NYC marathon winner Evans Chebet gets poor Kiswahili translation
~ Somalia: Amnesty International urges new government to adopt 10-point human rights plan
~ EU: Press Central Asian Countries Over Rights Violations
~ To start cutting gas and electricity prices, here's what the government looks likely to deliver by Christmas
~ Raves, repairs, and renewal: how young Ukrainians are bringing joy to the rebuilding effort
~ New Zealand scored C+ for physical activity in children and teens – what’s driving this and what can be done?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter