Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Calls for a 'one-child policy' in India are misguided at best, and dangerous at worst

By Aprajita Sarcar, Laureate Postdoctoral Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Joel Wing-Lun, Lecturer in History and Asian Studies, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
India will surpass China as the country with the world’s largest population in 2023, according to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2022 report.

The UN also projects the global population has reached eight billion as of Tuesday.

As early as March 2022, reports circulated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Press Central Asian Countries Over Rights Violations
~ New Zealand scored C+ for physical activity in children and teens – what’s driving this and what can be done?
~ 'Gain of function' research can create experimental viruses. In light of COVID, it should be more strictly regulated – or banned
~ How metal-munching microbes help the rare, toxic element tellurium circulate in the environment
~ Remembering Yi-Fu Tuan: The most influential scholar you've never heard of
~ Powerful linear accelerator begins smashing atoms – 2 scientists on the team explain how it could reveal rare forms of matter
~ Why am I bloated? Here are some possibilities to consider
~ Restoring Mayotte’s lagoon: when a newly born volcano meets human resilience
~ Gut-punches and belly laughs: in George Saunders' dark flights of fantasy there's the gleam of something precious
~ Chokepoint Capitalism: why we'll all lose unless we stop Amazon, Spotify and other platforms squeezing cash from creators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter