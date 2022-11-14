Powerful linear accelerator begins smashing atoms – 2 scientists on the team explain how it could reveal rare forms of matter
By Sean Liddick, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Michigan State University
Artemis Spyrou, Professor of Nuclear Physics, Michigan State University
A new particle accelerator has just begun operation. It is the most powerful accelerator of its kind on Earth and will allow physicists to study some of the rarest matter in the universe.
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 14, 2022