Human Rights Observatory

Gut-punches and belly laughs: in George Saunders' dark flights of fantasy there's the gleam of something precious

By Sascha Morrell, Lecturer in Literary Studies, Monash University
George Saunders is best known for his only novel to date, the Booker Prize winner and New York Times bestseller Lincoln in the Bardo. But he has long been celebrated for his innovative short fiction, which has won him a litany of prestigious awards and fellowships. In 2013, Time Magazine ranked him among the world’s 100 most influential people. The publicity for his new short story collection Liberation…The Conversation


© The Conversation
