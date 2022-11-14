Ending the climate crisis has one simple solution: Stop using fossil fuels
By H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Concordia University Research Chair in Climate Science and Sustainability, Concordia University
Eric Galbraith, Professor of Earth Science and Canada Research Chair in Human-Earth System Dynamics, McGill University
Saying that the climate problem is complex is false, and a distraction from what we know needs to be done.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 14, 2022