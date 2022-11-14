Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ending the climate crisis has one simple solution: Stop using fossil fuels

By H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Concordia University Research Chair in Climate Science and Sustainability, Concordia University
Eric Galbraith, Professor of Earth Science and Canada Research Chair in Human-Earth System Dynamics, McGill University
Share this article
Saying that the climate problem is complex is false, and a distraction from what we know needs to be done.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Restoring Mayotte’s lagoon: when a newly born volcano meets human resilience
~ Gut-punches and belly laughs: in George Saunders' dark flights of fantasy there's the gleam of something precious
~ Chokepoint Capitalism: why we'll all lose unless we stop Amazon, Spotify and other platforms squeezing cash from creators
~ Just like the satire in The White Lotus, tourism campaigns often perpetuate colonial stereotypes about the countries they are selling
~ What's the connection between cosmetic procedures and mental health?
~ At least 700,000 years ago, the world's largest sand island emerged as the barrier that helped the Great Barrier Reef form
~ Effects of climate change such as flooding makes existing disadvantages for Indigenous communities so much worse
~ The G20 may be a talk fest, but it's a talk fest we need at a time of growing division
~ Preventing use of the notwithstanding clause is a bad idea — and unnecessary
~ Voter intimidation in 2022 follows a long history of illegal, and racist, bullying
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter