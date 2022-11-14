Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

COP27: Governments Should Reject Weak Carbon Market Rules

By Human Rights Watch
(Sharm El-Sheikh) – Countries attending the 27th annual United Nations climate change Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt should reject newly proposed recommendations for removals in a global carbon market, Human Rights Watch said today. The proposal fails to establish baseline human rights safeguards or ensure effective climate action. On the eve of COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, a technical body proposed recommendations for regulating removals as part of a new global carbon market. By failing to establish baseline human rights safeguards for carbon offsetting projects involving removals,…


© Human Rights Watch -
