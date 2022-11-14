Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honeybee lifespan could be half what it was 50 years ago – new study

By Dave Goulson, Professor of Biology (Evolution, Behaviour and Environment), University of Sussex
Share this article
A new paper shows how the lifespan of the adult honeybee appears to have shrunk by nearly 50% in the past 50 years. The European Red List for Bees suggests nearly one in ten species of wild bees are facing extinction. Imagine how we would react if human lifespans halved. The equivalent would be if the average…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 8 billion people: why trying to control the population is often futile – and harmful
~ Just Stop Oil: journalist arrests show how the demonisation of protest threatens us all
~ Elon Musk: how being autistic may make him think differently
~ Moving back home doesn't mean you've failed in life –- here's why
~ Crypto: what could more regulation mean for the future of digital currencies?
~ Why COP27 should be the last of these pointless corporate love-ins
~ Unregulated 'innovation': India’s medicine problem
~ Britain's energy price cap left many people confused – especially Conservative voters
~ Why South Asians are at increased risk for diabetes: A complex interplay of genetics, diet and history
~ I visited nuclear shelters in Prague to see how cities could prepare for nuclear war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter