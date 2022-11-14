Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crypto: what could more regulation mean for the future of digital currencies?

By Ganesh Viswanath-Natraj, Assistant professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
The founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, has called for more regulatory clarity after a week of crypto market chaos and a year in which investors are estimated to have lost US$2 trillion (£1.7 trillion).

“We do need to increase the clarity of regulations and the sophistication of regulations in the crypto space,” Zhao said to a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
