Britain's energy price cap left many people confused – especially Conservative voters

By Dorothy Yen, Professor in Marketing, Brunel University London
Steve Pickering, Docent, Political Science, University of Amsterdam
Thomas Scotto, Professor of Politics, University of Glasgow
If you’re in the UK, how do you understand the government’s plan to deal with energy prices?

Has it:
  1. Capped energy bills for all households at £2,500 for the next two years;
  2. Capped the price of energy so a typical household will pay £2,500 per year for the next two years;
  3. Required energy providers to offer free gas and electricity when the temperature falls below 4 degrees, up to £2,500 per year; or,
  4. Increased the personal income tax allowance for the next two years by £2,500 to help offset energy costs.

If you answered 2)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
