Why South Asians are at increased risk for diabetes: A complex interplay of genetics, diet and history
By Lahari Basu, PhD Candidate, Deptartment of Biology and Institute of Biochemistry, Carleton University
Jennifer Bruin, Associate professor, Deptartment of Biology and Institute of Biochemistry, Carleton University
In Canada, 14.4 per cent of South Asians have Type 2 diabetes, the highest prevalence of any other ethnic group in the country. Why is this population so disproportionately affected by diabetes?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 14, 2022