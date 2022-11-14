Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I visited nuclear shelters in Prague to see how cities could prepare for nuclear war

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Share this article
Cold War-era bunkers in Prague have been repurposed as tourist sites and nightlife venues. With war in Ukraine bringing renewed nuclear threats, could these bunkers revert to their original purpose?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 8 billion people: why trying to control the population is often futile – and harmful
~ Just Stop Oil: journalist arrests show how the demonisation of protest threatens us all
~ Elon Musk: how being autistic may make him think differently
~ Honeybee lifespan could be half what it was 50 years ago – new study
~ Moving back home doesn't mean you've failed in life –- here's why
~ Crypto: what could more regulation mean for the future of digital currencies?
~ Why COP27 should be the last of these pointless corporate love-ins
~ Unregulated 'innovation': India’s medicine problem
~ Britain's energy price cap left many people confused – especially Conservative voters
~ Why South Asians are at increased risk for diabetes: A complex interplay of genetics, diet and history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter