As the 8 billionth person is born, here's how Africa will shape the future of the planet's population
By Akanni Ibukun Akinyemi, Professor, Obafemi Awolowo University
Esther William Dungumaro, Associate Professor of Demography, University of Dar es Salaam
Jacques Emina, Professor of population and development studies, University of Kinshasa
Eight countries are projected to be behind 50% of the growth in population over the next three decades. Five are in Africa.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 14, 2022