Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The veil in Iran has been an enduring symbol of patriarchal norms – but its use has changed depending on who is in power

By Amy Motlagh, Associate Professor of Comparative Literature and Middle Eastern/South Asian Studies, University of California, Davis
Share this article
The veil as a symbol of oppression has once again moved to center stage in Iran, but it’s important to know about the history of veiling – and mandatory unveiling.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As the 8 billionth person is born, here's how Africa will shape the future of the planet's population
~ Ghana's informal residents show how social innovation can solve urban challenges
~ Doctors often aren’t trained on the preventive health care needs of gender-diverse people – as a result, many patients don’t get the care they need
~ Why it may not matter whether Elon Musk broke US labor laws with his mass firings at Twitter
~ How much can public schools control what students wear?
~ What is hydroelectric energy and how does it work?
~ Artemis launch delay is the latest of many NASA scrubs and comes from hard lessons on crew safety
~ Bird flu has made a comeback, driving up prices for holiday turkeys
~ G20: tensions likely to emerge as world leaders gather for Bali summit
~ Why is turkey the main dish on Thanksgiving?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter