Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Time fast running out for Infantino to break his silence on migrant workers’ compensation

By Amnesty International
With less than a week to go to until the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino are fast running out of time to commit to compensating migrant workers for abuses suffered during preparations for the tournament, said Amnesty International. “Unless he breaks his silence on the issue of compensation, Gianni Infantino […] The post Qatar: Time fast running out for Infantino to break his silence on migrant workers’ compensation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
