Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earth's cathedrals: Europe's mountains are cultural heritage, not just natural heritage

By Carla Bartolomucci, Associate professor of architectural conservation, University of L'Aquila
Share this article
Often thought of as eternal, mountains are vulnerable to climate change and tourism. To protect them, they should be recognised for their cultural values, not just their natural characteristics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Over 12% of South African adults have diabetes - education is critical to achieve good outcomes
~ Juby Mayet, legendary South African writer and journalist, remembered through new book
~ Mangrove forests won't be able to spread further in South Africa, so protecting them is crucial
~ Is Hong Kong really “back in business” from COVID-19 control rules?
~ Infantino’s call to ‘focus on the football’ a crass abdication of FIFA’s accountability for migrant worker abuses
~ Immigration Detention Campaign Focuses on Canada’s Federal Government
~ British politics urgently needs more imagination. Competence alone will not save us from this 'polycrisis'
~ 4 signs of progress at the UN climate change summit
~ Worker organisations can survive the digital age. Here's how
~ Qatar refuses payoffs to FIFA World Cup 2022 workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter