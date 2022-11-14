Tolerance.ca
Mangrove forests won't be able to spread further in South Africa, so protecting them is crucial

By Jacqueline L Raw, Postdoctoral Researcher (DST-NRF Innovation Fellow) DST-NRF Research Chair in Shallow Water Ecosystems Ocean Sciences Campus, Nelson Mandela University
Mangrove forests are a common sight in some tropical and sub-tropical areas of the world like Indonesia, Florida in the US, parts of Brazil and Australia. They can also be found on African coasts, including South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces.

These tidal forests of trees and shrubs are often talked about in the context of climate change. Along with other coastal wetlands like salt marshes and seagrasses, they are able to store more carbon…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
