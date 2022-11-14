Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Infantino’s call to ‘focus on the football’ a crass abdication of FIFA’s accountability for migrant worker abuses

By Amnesty International
Share this article
In less than a week’s time, FIFA President Gianni Infantino will take his seat for the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, when hosts Qatar face Ecuador. at the state-of-the-art Al Bayt stadium in Doha. One of seven venues purpose-built for the tournament, the site is the crown jewel in a massive development project […] The post Infantino’s call to ‘focus on the football’ a crass abdication of FIFA’s accountability for migrant worker abuses appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Over 12% of South African adults have diabetes - education is critical to achieve good outcomes
~ Earth's cathedrals: Europe's mountains are cultural heritage, not just natural heritage
~ Juby Mayet, legendary South African writer and journalist, remembered through new book
~ Mangrove forests won't be able to spread further in South Africa, so protecting them is crucial
~ Is Hong Kong really “back in business” from COVID-19 control rules?
~ Immigration Detention Campaign Focuses on Canada’s Federal Government
~ British politics urgently needs more imagination. Competence alone will not save us from this 'polycrisis'
~ 4 signs of progress at the UN climate change summit
~ Worker organisations can survive the digital age. Here's how
~ Qatar refuses payoffs to FIFA World Cup 2022 workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter