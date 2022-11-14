Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G20 Leaders Should Publicly Challenge China’s Xi on Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang region, November 4, 2017. © 2017 Ng Han Guan/AP Images Most of the world leaders attending the G20 summit in Indonesia this week are expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time since he secured an unprecedented third term in power in October and the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. It’s also the first face-to-face meeting between Xi and most democratic G20 leaders since their countries began calling out the Chinese government’s crimes against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
