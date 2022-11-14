Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Rights Abuses Stain FIFA World Cup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © John Holmes, for Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – The FIFA World Cup from November 20 to December 18, 2022, will be played following years of serious migrant labor and human rights abuses in Qatar, Human Rights Watch said today, publishing a “Reporters’ Guide” to support journalists covering the Qatar World Cup. The 42-page guide, “Qatar: FIFA World Cup 2022 – Human Rights Guide for Reporters,” summarizes Human Rights Watch’s concerns associated with Qatar’s preparations for and hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and outlines broader problems with protecting human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
