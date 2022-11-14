They're doing their best: how these 3 neighbourhood 'pests' deal with rainy days
By Elise Oakman, PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Caitlyn Forster, PhD Candidate, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Matthew Hall, Casual Academic, University of Sydney
Mei-Ting Kao, PhD student, University of Sydney
Brush turkeys, bats, and cockroaches are crucial for the environment – including our gardens. Each have fascinating ways of coping in wet weather.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 13, 2022