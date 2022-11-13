Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

During visit to Cambodia, Secretary-General upholds the importance of a single global economy

At a time when geopolitical divides threaten to spark new conflicts and make older ones harder to resolve, the global economy cannot afford to be split into two opposing camps, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a press conference in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, on Saturday.]]>


© United Nations -
