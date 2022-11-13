Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How community-engaged archaeology can be a pathway to reconciliation

By Dana Lepofsky, Professor in Archaeology, Simon Fraser University
Christine Roberts, Archaeologist from the Wei Wai Kum First Nation
Oqwilowgwa Kim Recalma-Clutesi, Contributor to the special issue on Ethnobiology Through Song/CEO Ninogaad Knowledge Keepers Foundation/Board of Directors APTN
Sean Markey, Professor, School of Resource and Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
Share this article
One project on a small island in B.C. is demonstrating how archaeology can bring communities together and serve as a basis for reconciliation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How businesses can collaboratively 'walk the talk' on social and economic challenges
~ Abuse is widely accepted as part of organized sports culture but it should not be tolerated
~ Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out
~ South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out
~ Climate change and wildlife: 3 studies that reveal the devastating toll on Africa's animals
~ COP27 shines light on civil liberties in Egypt, but it'll take work to achieve real freedom
~ Secretary-General upholds the importance of a single global economy
~ Loss and Damage in the Caribbean: We see it, we feel it, we know it
~ Community resistance in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec
~ Musk Chaos Raises Serious Rights Concerns Over Twitter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter