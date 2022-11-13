Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP27 shines light on civil liberties in Egypt, but it'll take work to achieve real freedom

By Chris Barker, Assistant Professor of Political Science, American University in Cairo
The ability to speak freely in Egypt is currently very constrained. Individuals, groups and NGOs face significant barriers to participation in the political process. And the same holds for the exchange of opinions in the everyday public sphere.

But promising signs have emerged during the COP27 international climate change talks in the country. Egyptian Streets, a grassroots online media…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
