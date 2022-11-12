Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Secretary-General upholds the importance of a single global economy

Share this article
At a time when geopolitical divides threaten to spark new conflicts and make older ones harder to resolve, the global economy cannot afford to be split into two opposing camps, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a press conference in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, on Saturday.]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Loss and Damage in the Caribbean: We see it, we feel it, we know it
~ Community resistance in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec
~ Musk Chaos Raises Serious Rights Concerns Over Twitter
~ ASEAN leaders give 'in-principle' support for Timor-Leste's membership. What does this actually mean?
~ How the global energy crisis is pressuring countries at the UN climate summit – while some race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production
~ City raises Bolsonaro flag amid suffocating smoke from Amazon fires
~ Innu-aitun culture and identity at risk
~ UN Human Rights Council inquiry hears testimonies on Shireen Abu Akleh killing
~ Liberia: Put people before profit, experts on human rights and business urge
~ XBB and BQ.1: what we know about these two omicron 'cousins'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter