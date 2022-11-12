Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Community resistance in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec

By Amnesty International
Share this article
In Mexico, the story of renewable energy goes hand in hand with colonial practices of dispossession and violation of the collective rights of Indigenous Peoples. In the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the narrow stretch of Mexican territory that separates the Pacific Ocean from the Atlantic Ocean, the Indigenous Peoples who inhabit the area have been living […] The post Community resistance in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Secretary-General upholds the importance of a single global economy
~ Loss and Damage in the Caribbean: We see it, we feel it, we know it
~ Musk Chaos Raises Serious Rights Concerns Over Twitter
~ ASEAN leaders give 'in-principle' support for Timor-Leste's membership. What does this actually mean?
~ How the global energy crisis is pressuring countries at the UN climate summit – while some race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production
~ City raises Bolsonaro flag amid suffocating smoke from Amazon fires
~ Innu-aitun culture and identity at risk
~ UN Human Rights Council inquiry hears testimonies on Shireen Abu Akleh killing
~ Liberia: Put people before profit, experts on human rights and business urge
~ XBB and BQ.1: what we know about these two omicron 'cousins'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter