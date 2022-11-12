Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Musk Chaos Raises Serious Rights Concerns Over Twitter

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022. AP In these early days of Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, there’s little to be optimistic about from a human rights perspective. Musk’s chaotic, shoot-from-the hip style has uncertainty swirling around the future of the platform, leaving many questions unanswered. But what we do know is concerning at least, and in some cases outright alarming. One of the first, concrete actions Musk has taken is to lay off nearly half of Twitter’s staff, including the entire team dedicated to human rights, the accessibility team that tried to improve the experience of people…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
