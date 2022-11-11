Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the global energy crisis is pressuring countries at the UN climate summit – while some race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production

By Robert Brecha, Professor of Sustainability, University of Dayton
Russia’s war on Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year’s United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where officials from around the world are discussing the costs of climate change and how to cut emissions that remain near record highs.

The war has dramatically disrupted energy markets the world over, leaving many countries vulnerable to price spikes amid supply shortages.

Europe,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
