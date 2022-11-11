Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Resignation honours: what are they, why are they so controversial and can the system ever be changed?

By Sam Power, Lecturer in Corruption Analysis (Politics), University of Sussex
The prospect of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss adding peers to the House of Lords has reopened a knotty debate that never quite gets resolved.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
