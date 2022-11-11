Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FTX contagion will be ugly within crypto, but probably less damaging to the wider world

By Larisa Yarovaya, Deputy Head of the Centre for Digital Finance, Associate Professor in Finance, University of Southampton
Share this article
Crypto assets are infamous for being highly speculative and volatile, but it is their “debt problems” that have once again made headlines. Since November 2021, the total value of cryptocurrencies has now fallen from a peak of over US$3 trillion (£2.6 trillion) to circa US$830 billion (£706 billion).

This has coincided with a major downturn in global markets due to interest rates going up, but falling prices also reflect a series of collapses and bankruptcies within the industry. These include the Terra…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Stop sentencing peaceful protesters to death, UN experts urge
~ Resignation honours: what are they, why are they so controversial and can the system ever be changed?
~ Presidential term limits will be hard to scrap in Kenya -- here's what it would take
~ Albania's ghost towns: the crisis that caused the exodus
~ Methane: war and international tensions make cutting potent greenhouse gas emissions harder
~ US midterms: America appears to have passed 'peak Trump'
~ Permacrisis: what it means and why it's word of the year for 2022
~ Explaining the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China: A new era
~ Survey reveals worrying trend in conspiracy theories that deny terrorist attacks ever happened
~ Ron DeSantis: the Florida governor who may steal the Republican nomination from under his mentor Donald Trump's nose
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter