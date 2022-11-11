Tolerance.ca
Explaining the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China: A new era

By Oiwan Lam
After five years, Xi Jinping's new era seems more characterized by authoritarianism, as reflected in its zero-COVID policies, the 2019 crackdown in Hong Kong and military drills across the Taiwan straits.


