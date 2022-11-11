Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African Human Rights Body Needs to Embrace Media

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image ACHPR Commissioner’s chairing the ACHPR’s 73rd Session in Banjul, Gambia, October 2022. © 2022 Francisco Perez/ISHR The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) was established to protect and promote the rights of people across the African continent. In its 35-year history, it has played a pivotal role in delivering justice for people and communities who otherwise may not have had a voice. The Commission’s 35th anniversary is an appropriate moment to both celebrate these successes while recognizing the need to for the organization to reinvigorate its…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
